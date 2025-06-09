Virgin Australia crew rape trial begins

[Photo: FILE]

The trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a Virgin Australia cabin crew member is continuing at the High Court in Lautoka today.

Ilaisa Tanoa Degei faces one count each of rape and sexual assault over an alleged incident in Nadi following New Year celebrations in December 2024.

The complainant’s identity remains suppressed by the court.

A protective screen has also been approved for her when she gives evidence.

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The trial is continuing before Justice Sunil Sharma, with Degei maintaining his innocence.