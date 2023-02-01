ACP Lutunauga is new FNRL Chair

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe [left] and ACP Aporosa Lutunauga

Chief Administration Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Aporosa Lutunauga is the new Fiji National Rugby League Chair.

This was announced today by the FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe.

Lutunauga replaces former RFMF Commander and Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Lutunauga will be the Chair until the 2025 World Cup.

Some key areas the new Chairperson will work on are developing a five-year strategic plan, conduct reforms and restructure, support FNRL in its endeavor, assure club members that the board is here for their interest and take the sport to the next level.