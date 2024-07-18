Rowati looks forward to another great season

Alisi Galo (left) and Suva Women's Rugby coach Tavaita Rowati

Suva Women’s Rugby coach Tavaita Rowati says she is proud of the players’ impressive performance this season and thanks them for finishing on a high note.

Rowati says that the team united at the beginning with the goal of winning all three trophies by the season’s end.

She acknowledged the challenges faced over the past few months and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the team’s achievements.

“Keeping the standard, you know the goal was simple and that’s to win all three trophies, ANZ trophy for both under 20 and senior and winning the Bosco Challenge Cup that was introduced this year. That was something big for us.”

Rowati adds that developing women from grassroots level is not an easy task but she is here for it and looks forward to another great outing next season.

The Suva Women’s Rugby Team claimed both the Under 20 and Senior Women’s ANZ Marama Cup challenge and Bosco Trophy.