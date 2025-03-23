Round one TKO for James “The Beast” Singh

Local heavyweight boxer James “The Beast” Singh suffered a swift and decisive defeat last night at the hands of Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana, as the two squared off in a Matchroom Boxing event at the Qudos Arena in Sydney.

The highly anticipated bout lasted less than two minutes, with Teremoana showcasing his power and precision right from the opening bell.

Just a minute into the fight, Singh was knocked to the canvas, but managed to rise to his feet.

However, it was clear that he was not in condition to continue, prompting the referee to step in and call a technical knockout.

Teremoana, who remains undefeated in his professional career, extended his record to a perfect 7-0, with all of his victories coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Singh’s record now stands at 12 wins and 7 losses following the disappointing defeat.

