Rokovereni named Male Referee of the Year

Male Referee of the Year - Tevita Rokovereni (Right) [Photo: Fiji Rugby Union]

Tevita Rokovereni was named Male Referee of the Year at the Fiji Rugby Referees Awards at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

The Tailevu native has continued to make his mark on the international rugby stage. Earlier this year, Rokovereni made history at the Vancouver 7s after officiating the men’s cup final between Argentina and South Africa.

He is the first Fijian referee to lead a cup final on the World Rugby Sevens Series since James Bolabiu at the Hong Kong 7s in 2009.

Rokovereni made his international debut at the Pacific Mini Games in 2013 and has since officiated numerous matches on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

