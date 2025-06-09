Rise Rookie set to host Canada Ravens

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

The Fiji National Rugby League has shifted its focus to two upcoming Test series, where they will host the Canada Ravens in Lautoka.

The matches will serve as vital preparation for the Rugby League World Cup qualifiers in October.

Strength and Conditioning coach Selo Sanawa says the team is eager for the much-needed hit-out, viewing it as an important opportunity to assess their game before heading to Canada for the qualifiers.

Article continues after advertisement

“These two matches is very important and we look forward to some good game time from the two teams from the FNRL, we are looking forward to it.”

Sanawa, who recently returned with a group of five female Rise Rookie representatives, says he has been impressed with their development and is looking forward to seeing more progress from them in the coming months.

He is eager to see them put everything they learned at the Harvey Invitational tournament into practice in their upcoming games.

The FNRL Rise Rookie Girls will face the Canada Ravens on the 27th of this month, before the Fiji Bulikula Residents take on the Ravens on the 30th at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.