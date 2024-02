[ Source : Mistah Puliuvea Nabogibogi B/ Facebook]

Rewa won the Queen Victoria School inter-house meet yesterday.

They managed to collect 17 gold, 21 silver and 6 bronze medals.

It was a close battle for second place between Bau House and Tovata.

Both claimed 12 gold and 9 silver each but Bau had a better bronze medal count with 15 and Tovata 13.

Verata House collected 10 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze to finish in fourth position.