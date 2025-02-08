Rewa looks to cement CVC title at home

[ Credit Photo: Fiji FA ]

Rewa will be looking to wrap things up and take home the Champion vs Champion title on their home turf this Sunday.

The Delta Tigers are riding high after their dominant performance in the first leg and are confident they can maintain their momentum.

Having won the first leg 3-0 against Labasa, Rewa Coach Roderick Singh credited their win to a focus on uncomplicated football, stating that they avoided overcomplicating plays and concentrated on the fundamentals of simple and skillful football.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says that Rewa will stick to this winning formula in the second leg and will prioritize ball possession to create clear scoring chances.

With the home crowd behind them, Rewa will be looking to capitalize on their strong first-leg performance and secure the Champion Vs Champion title.

The Delta tigers will meet Labasa tomorrow at 3pm.

Catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.