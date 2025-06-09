Rewa FC calls on fans ahead of CVC clash

Rewa head coach Priyant Manu is urging fans and supporters to turn out in numbers at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon as his side prepares to face Labasa in the Pillay Garment Champion Versus Champion clash.

With a starting line-up featuring many young players, Manu said the presence of supporters will play a crucial role in motivating the team.

He added that Labasa have always been one of Rewa’s fiercest rivals, making the encounter even more special.

Manu noted that both teams have lost senior players to the country’s first professional club, Bula FC, which is competing in the OFC Pro League, adding another layer of intrigue to the fixture.

“We know what to expect from Labasa. We have been working hard and we want to make our fans and supporters proud. So please come out in numbers and cheer for the boys.”

He said the team has put in the hard work over the past few weeks and is now ready to be tested.

The two sides will go head-to-head at 3pm today.

