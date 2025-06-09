Rayasi might be him

Salesi Rayasi

Flying Fijians debutant Salesi Rayasi put on a brilliant performance and could be the answer to Fiji’s fullback problem.

The Lau man is still buzzing after making his first appearance in the white jersey and scoring on debut in Sunday’s narrow 21–18 loss to Australia in Newcastle.

The 29-year-old fullback says it was a moment of pride and motivation, and he’s now eager to deliver in front of a home crowd when Fiji hosts Scotland in Suva this weekend.

“Yeah exciting, we came close against Australia in Australia, now we’re playing at home so I guess that’s added motivation to put a good performance for the home crowd and try and beat Scotland.”

Having played Super Rugby and sevens for New Zealand in the past, Rayasi’s transition into the Flying Fijians has been smooth, thanks to the welcoming team environment.

“They’re funny, they’re really good, they’re helpful, made my transition very smooth and it’s been easy for me to come in and just fit in,” he said. “All the players are just a good group of men.”

Now, with Scotland next on the calendar, Rayasi says the squad is fired up to make a statement in Suva.

The Flying Fijians will face Scotland this Saturday at 3:30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

