Rawaqa excited for Drua coaching debut

[ Source: Ifereimi Rawaqa]

Ifereimi Rawaqa will be making his coaching debut for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women this season.

He is accompanied by assistant coach Kele Leawere and backs coach Apenisa Nasilasila.

Rawaqa spoke highly about the pre-existing rapport and mutual respect of his coaching panel, which he believes will create a positive and productive environment.

Rawaqa is also mindful of the young debutants on the squad and the importance of integrating them seamlessly into the team.

He says ensuring everyone is on the same page is a priority, and that preparations have been focused on achieving this.

“The experienced players have been helping them, we the coaches working with them also in terms of their skills and their fitness. We’re all looking forward for this weekend.”

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women face a tough challenge in their first preseason game against the Brumbies in Canberra tomorrow at 6 pm.

This match will be a valuable opportunity for the team to test their strategies and combinations against quality opposition ahead of the season.

