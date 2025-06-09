Rasivhenge encourages Fiji youths to try officiating

For those who love the sport of rugby but don’t usually play, World Rugby referee Rasta Rasivhenge says officiating might be something they want to get into.

Rasivhenge was one of the chief guests at the Rooster Chicken Grassroot Rugby 7s tournament at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last week.

He says growing up, he never imagined that refereeing would take him all over the world.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that the role of a referee is open to everyone, regardless of gender, and stressed that there are many opportunities in the sport beyond playing.

“So my advice to the young girls and boys out there in terms of refereeing, it’s a sport for everyone, whether you’re a boy or a girl. What it teaches you is the values of leadership and other moral values. It also provides opportunities to coach local games or international ones if you get picked out by World Rugby.”

Rasivhenge, born in Johannesburg, South Africa, is one of the most respected referees in world rugby.

He has been a regular on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit since the 2011–12 season and has officiated in major competitions including the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he took charge of the rugby sevens final between England and Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.