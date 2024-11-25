Ram wins BSAF A grade tournament

[Source: Supplied]

Deepak Ram was crowned the winner of the Billiard and Snooker Association of Fiji A grade fourth ranking tournament.

The Nausori Club hosted the event yesterday while Merchant Club in Suva had the B grade event.

Ram was victorious after beating Pritesh Khatri 4-1 in the final.

It was the last tournament of the year for BSAF and the top 16 from the four events are going to feature in the Champion of Champion tournament in Suva early next year.

BSAF president, Keshwan Nadan, says they’ve seen a major improvement in the last few days and are thankful for the support.

Next year the Billiard and Snooker Association of Fiji hopes to send their top two players to the Oceania Championship in Sydney, Australia.