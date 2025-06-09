Rainibogi out of recovery, looks forward to 2026 season

Weightlifting Fiji rep Taniela Rainibogi [Photo: Meli Laddpeter]

Recovering steadily from an injury sustained two months ago, Pacific Games triple gold medallist Taniela Rainibogi says he is ready to represent the country to the best of his ability next year.

With Weightlifting Fiji facing a demanding 2026 calendar, Rainibogi said the Commonwealth Games is the major event he is most looking forward to.

He returned to competition at the National Championships yesterday, where he noted clear improvements in his performance.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainibogi also praised the progress of the younger lifters over the past two months, saying their development has been impressive and gives him confidence heading into next season.

“Very busy schedule for us next year and everyone is working very hard to reach their goals for next year. For me, I’m just targeting the Commonwealth Games.”

He went on to thank head coach Henry Elder for his dedication to the team and the sport, crediting him for playing a key role in his growth and success as a weightlifter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.