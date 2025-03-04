Railumu’s dream debut

Adi Salaseini Railumu

Adi Salaseini Railumu couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to top-level rugby.

The young flanker, initially named as a development player, made her debut for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women in their stunning 23-17 victory over defending Super W champions, the NSW Waratahs.

Playing at the highest level for the first time, Railumu embraced the challenge and helped her team make a strong start to the season.

“It was very different to play at the highest level.”

Railumu’s selection for Round 1 came as a surprise even to her, but she was grateful for the trust placed in her by the coaches.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all, but I’m grateful for the opportunity and to the coaches for trusting me. My family was so happy and told me they were proud.”

Now, with her debut behind her, Railumu is focused on improving her game to cement her spot in the team.

The 23-year-old is also looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd for the first time this weekend, hoping to build on her promising start.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women side will face the Reds this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 2 of the 2025 Super W season.

Meanwhile The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will the Chiefs in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Season after the women’s game this Saturday in a double header.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

