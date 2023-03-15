Rabuka appoints Valenitabua to FRU Board

Simione Valenitabua [Source: Fiji Government]

Suva lawyer Simione Valenitabua has been appointed to the Fiji Rugby Union Board by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to the FRU Chairman Humphrey Tawake earlier this morning.

Rabuka in the letter says Valenitabua by virtue of his appointment replaces the incumbent nominee to the FRU Board of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the FRU Constitution, Valenitabua out of the nine Directors is appointed by the Prime Minister and not elected, at the FRU Annual General Meeting.