PSG Shine in Champions League,Teamwork Beats Solo Brilliance

[ Source: Reuters ]

Paris St Germain finally banked on team cohesion rather than relying on individual brilliance to fulfil their European ambition and it paid off as they knocked out odds-on favourites Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

PSG were beaten 1-0 at the Parc des Princes after dominating the first leg throughout, but they survived the Anfield storm to prevail 1-0 in the second leg before going through on penalties.

With Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid in the close season and following a frustrating league phase in the Champions League, few would have bet that PSG would emerge as top contenders after the winter break.

However, Liverpool coach Arne Slot had warned that Luis Enrique’s side were the best on the continent and that appeared to be the case, even if the Reds’ defeat at Anfield was as undeserved as their victory in Paris.

