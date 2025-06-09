PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties in Super Cup

Source: Reuters

European champions Paris St Germain fought back from 2-0 down with five minutes left to beat Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Totteham looked set to give new manager Thomas Frank a winning start before PSG substitute Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back after 85 minutes and Goncalo Ramos headed the equaliser four minutes into stoppage time to level the scores at 2-2.

PSG completed the turnaround in the shootout as Mathys Tel and Micky van de Ven missed for Tottenham and Nuno Mendes stepped up to bury the decisive spot-kick.

The PSG players poured on to the pitch in celebration, knowing they had etched their names into history as the first French side to lift the trophy.

“It’s incredible to win like this. This team once again showed character, even if we’re not at our physical best,” PSG defender Marquinhos said.

“We managed to get the goals we needed through the substitutions, and in the shootout we have players who take their penalties well and a goalkeeper who helped us.”

Tottenham, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season, took the lead after Van de Ven scored from a rebound and doubled the advantage when Cristian Romero headed home against the French champions, who won their first European Cup in May with a crushing 5-0 final win over Inter Milan.

Lee scored with a crisp finish after his side had dominated the closing stages, before Ramos met Ousmane Dembele’s pinpoint cross with a diving header to send the game into a shootout.

“It’s difficult to talk about this match… We trained for only five-six days, it’s incredible,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

“For us, it’s really special to have won this trophy and to be able to offer it to them.”

