Primary school students shine in chess

[Source: Supplied]

University of the South Pacific year two student Yash Krishen Maharaj and Cydel Terubea were crowned the Vodafone Fiji Nation Blitz Chess champions.

The tournament attracted a total of 49 participants with about 75% of them primary and secondary school students.

Some primary school students made the top 15 and is a testament to how the sport is gaining interest across Fiji.

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Chess is pleased that their younger players are consistently working hard and improving the level of competition in comparison to the past decade.

Yajas Sharma of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School won the primary division and Jai Narayan College student where Arnav Lal took out the secondary title.

The next Rapid Chess Championship is expected to be held later this month.