Pressure mounts for Taekwondo pair

Taekwondo Fiji athletes Venice Traill and Irene Mar now shoulder Fiji’s hopes in the sports’ first ever representation in the Paris Olympics in July.

The duo were selected after the qualifiers in the Solomon Islands last week.

26-year-old Traill says she sees this opportunity not just for herself but also as a chance to gain knowledge and experience to share with fellow athletes.

“It’s overwhelming but I try to stay focused on what I can control, get all the information I can and not only in training but also study sparring techniques.”

She says that this is only the beginning of many greater things in Taekwondo Fiji and she looks forward to giving her best at the event.

This will be the first time that Fiji will be represented in Taekwondo at an Olympic event.

The Paris Olympics begins on the 26th of July and will end on August 11th.