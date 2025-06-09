Premier League wraps up in style

[Photo: Fiji Football Association/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The 2026 Extra Premier League produced a goal-filled finish yesterday, with 19 goals scored across five matches as teams wrapped up their league campaigns.

At the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC ended its season in style, thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri FC 7-1.

Labasa led 4-1 at halftime before adding three more goals after the break to complete back-to-back victories.

The Babasiga Lions had beaten Lautoka 5-3 just two days earlier, meaning they scored 12 goals in their final two matches.

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Labasa finished with 38 points from 18 matches, having won 11, drawn five and lost two. They scored 44 goals and conceded 21.

For Tailevu Naitasiri, the defeat brought a difficult campaign to an end.

With just 10 points from 18 matches, the side finished at the bottom of the table and will now face the challenge of earning its way back into Fiji’s top flight.

There was another seven-goal performance in Suva, where Global Care Suva FC ended its campaign with a commanding 7-0 win over Nadroga FC.

Suva held a narrow 1-0 lead at halftime but exploded after the break, scoring six unanswered goals to secure back-to-back wins and finish with 23 points.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka FC bounced back from its loss to Labasa by edging Nadi FC 2-1.

The match was goalless at halftime before the Blues found the breakthrough in the second half to finish their campaign on a winning note.

Lautoka finished with 26 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Navua FC kept its hopes of climbing the standings alive with a 2-0 win over Nasinu FC.

Navua led 2-0 at halftime and held on for all three points, moving to 22 points from 17 matches.

The side still has one outstanding fixture against Rewa FC.

With Ba FC already crowned champions, the remaining matches will determine the final order of the teams still battling for their finishing positions.

Labasa, Lautoka and Suva have now completed their league commitments, while Navua still has unfinished business against Rewa.