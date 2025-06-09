Soccer

Premier League wraps up in style

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 17, 2026 6:00 am

[Photo: Fiji Football Association/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The 2026 Extra Premier League produced a goal-filled finish yesterday, with 19 goals scored across five matches as teams wrapped up their league campaigns.

At the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC ended its season in style, thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri FC 7-1.

Labasa led 4-1 at halftime before adding three more goals after the break to complete back-to-back victories.

The Babasiga Lions had beaten Lautoka 5-3 just two days earlier, meaning they scored 12 goals in their final two matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa finished with 38 points from 18 matches, having won 11, drawn five and lost two. They scored 44 goals and conceded 21.

For Tailevu Naitasiri, the defeat brought a difficult campaign to an end.

With just 10 points from 18 matches, the side finished at the bottom of the table and will now face the challenge of earning its way back into Fiji’s top flight.

There was another seven-goal performance in Suva, where Global Care Suva FC ended its campaign with a commanding 7-0 win over Nadroga FC.

Suva held a narrow 1-0 lead at halftime but exploded after the break, scoring six unanswered goals to secure back-to-back wins and finish with 23 points.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka FC bounced back from its loss to Labasa by edging Nadi FC 2-1.

The match was goalless at halftime before the Blues found the breakthrough in the second half to finish their campaign on a winning note.

Lautoka finished with 26 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Navua FC kept its hopes of climbing the standings alive with a 2-0 win over Nasinu FC.

Navua led 2-0 at halftime and held on for all three points, moving to 22 points from 17 matches.

The side still has one outstanding fixture against Rewa FC.

With Ba FC already crowned champions, the remaining matches will determine the final order of the teams still battling for their finishing positions.

Labasa, Lautoka and Suva have now completed their league commitments, while Navua still has unfinished business against Rewa.

Radrodro warns schools, zero tolerance for bullying

Batch 70 begins six-month police training

Kadavu opens first taxi base

NFP accuses Radrodro of twisting Electoral Act

Flooding takes heavy toll on Qauia families

Kadavu cuts diesel costs by $336,000 a year

Government funds termite-damaged temple renovations

Sawani fundraising drive puts children’s safety first

Fiji to upgrade border system ahead of visitor surge

India backs Fiji with development projects

Fiji’s border security receives CCTV boost

Premier League wraps up in style

Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works

Taliban mark five years in power

Lomary turns undivided attention to final showdown

Labasa, Navua claim EPL wins

MGM girls gain valuable exposure ahead of Nationals

Morocco arrests 111 migrants headed for Spain's Ceuta

Lithuania's corgi racers run at their own pace

Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada

Murimurivalu calls for one more big effort from QVS U14

Israeli strikes in south of the country kill at least 11​​​

Vunika Community welcomes restored Ganesh Mandir

Disney, Square Enix preview 'Kingdom Hearts 4' video game

At least 47 dead in eastern Indonesia after magnitude 7.7 quake

Triple-header takes centre stage in Suva

Disney reveals Marvel's new 'X-Men' cast, 'Frozen 3' at D23

Australia gun buyback to start in November

Stage set for Deans and Raluve finals

Nakasi abattoir relocation restricted

Repeat traffic offenders face tougher LTA action

Government rewards Team Fiji medalists with cash incentive

Batiri processing facility boosts agricultural supply

Rewa FC comeback reaches OFC Champions League semi-finals

Fill vacant chiefly titles says Taukei Nakelo

At least 38 dead after Indonesia's magnitude-7.7 earthquake, officials say

Adam Driver will play Mister Sinister Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot

Xi calls for improving disaster prevention as floods, landslides batter China

Ubuntu-Bula trophy heads to South Africa

Moce end nine-year wait for Super 8 glory

Navatu stuns RKS to create history

New soldiers told to protect Fiji’s democratic values

Judge flags Commissioner’s public statements

Fiji first to lead India’s global flag relay

Tiny ant farmers face threat from invasive ants

Funeral held for Australian Indigenous girl whose death sparked outback riots

Hughes calls for composure as Rewa chase semi-final spot

Eyes on the Olympics for Rainibogi

Fijian man jailed 16 years in Melbourne

Fiji targets high-value U.S. Mahogany market

Training gives 46 women skills to earn income

BSP adds 24-hour security window for eDollar users

Conference to explore Fiji’s digital future

QVS S U14 powers past MGM

Nasinu holds out against ACS

Mexico races to clear record seaweed surge from Caribbean beaches

Lalit Modi DENIES Bigg Boss 20 participation, calls reports “fake news” and issues legal notice

AWARAPAN 2 is a massappealing action entertainer

Race to reach trapped Colombia quake survivors offers hope

UNAIDS warns laws are blocking HIV prevention

FHRADC demands violence-free schools

Security guards seek clearer powers to use force

Agriculture show targets rising farm costs

Tudravu tips Ra High, former school Nasinu for Deans final

Tuivaga ready to lead Nasinu again

Nadi outclasses Suva at home

Komo and Moce set for Super 8 final

Brazil presidential race ramps up

Brazil opens reciprocity process against US

Drug addiction fuels homelessness

Construction of medical simulation centre begins

Infant among 12 displaced in Tavua Fire

EFL admits to challenges in renewable transition

Vakacegu one to watch for MGM U18

Bibbs cherishes Fiji visit

Puamau names Fiji squad for FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers

Cook Islands PM's party likely to retain parliament

Court finds PM, President failed to ensure fairness

Total darkness, then sunset

169, 0000 abuse survivors in 42 years

Recycling returns more than double in six months

ASEAN strengthens regional presence in Suva

Tourists flee as Greek wildfire hits resort

Kirpal granted bail after assault allegation

The village boy at the heart of Ra High’s Deans dream

Fiji now has 11 registered political parties

Innovation Hub aims to unlock entrepreneurial potential

Flood hotspots mapped for earlier warnings

Fiji Meat Board tightens spending after financial turnaround

High Court questions search warrant issued after permanent stay

BSP signals confidence in the economy

Australia's Albanese says AUKUS remains 'full steam ahead'

Adopted Indian women find 'missing piece'

Champs Labasa in pool A

Semi-final spot on the line for Rewa

Justice budget will not meet growing demands: Turaga

HRADC welcomes progress in remand centre investigation

Navutulevu marine conservation site launched

Trump promised a sex-trafficking crackdown

Kasabias expands with $1 million investment

Black Sea city of Burgas selected to host Eurovision Song Contest next year

PM Rabuka wishes Navatu U19 well

Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips

Another major battle ahead for Rewa FC

Security Industry Act faces review

Fiji rolls out HIV PrEP nationwide

Hibiscus Festival marks 70 years

Innovation key to Fiji’s next growth wave

New solar roadmap to boost Fiji's renewable efforts

Buleki targets stronger Fijiana response

Independent MP in Police custody over alleged assault

Marine Bill faces constitutional test

FIU data dump leaves police struggling

Marc Anthony, Chayanne and more to play benefit concert

New indictment alleges Nick Reiner was lying in wait before killing parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Two US Army soldiers killed in Texas helicopter crash

One dead, more than 200 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire

Bill could put hotel investments at risk

US boosts Fiji Navy maritime security capacity

New Tui Vuda ready to lead

Lautoka child drug rehabilitation facility to open this month

Agriculture show targets farm challenges

Tobacco giant goes green

Four teams, four chances at glory

Maragi earns Fijiana call-up

Teachers receive coaching training

Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life'

Iranian photojournalist faces 15 years in prison

Marine Bill faces constitutional warning

Seasonal workers turn savings into businesses

KATSEYE seeks to show raw side in new 'Wild Hearts' film

FRCS targets unexplained wealth

Fiji pushes for faster, impact-based early warnings

New Tui Vuda emphasizes on education

Meta, 29 states head to court in biggest test yet

ODPP clarifies capacity to prosecute financial crimes

No case applications fail as six face drug trial

Rokotunidau in remand pending bail review

Drua prospect powering Ra High's rise

Navosa ready to face Skipper champions

Ronaldo weds longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal

New legal diploma partnership

FICAC to disclose documents in FBC case

Cab drivers reject $1 return

Komo and Moce in the lead after day two

Pacific cannot wait for climate action: Lysaght

India marks 80th Independence Day

Eleven medical officers deployed for eastern division

Bombay HC restrains Sanjay Dutt’s Pune nightclub from playing songs without authorisation

Police nab four at Naweni checkpoint

Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US

Cakobau extends Drua stay

North Korea fires missile ahead of major US-South Korea drills

Calls for tighter pharmacy ownership

Bill puts surfing rights in focus

Strong crowds vindicate multi-venue format

IT experts call to strengthen cybersecurity governance

Fijians could save billions with solar

Vuo Health Centre nears completion

Rewa keeps OFC hopes alive

Rain pounds Beijing as Typhoon Dolphin sweeps through China

COMPOL defends traffic officer

Two to front court over death of Sigatoka man

Pacific pushes for stronger climate action

Fiji re-establishes diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur

New transmission from animals likely caused Congo-Uganda Ebola outbreak

Police locked out of key financial data

Financial Intelligence Unit told to fix system

Voting rules face changes

Youths to be seen as development partners

NFA alarms over rising structural fires

Five-year wait ends for Lomary

Team chemistry vital says Fijiana captain

Taliban have barred 2.4 million Afghan girls from school

ADI MAOPA SECONDARY SCHOOL ARRIVES IN SUVA FOR KULA AWARDS 2026

Prasad denies charge, trial set

Two charged for online scam

Fiji Airways, Cure Kids expand healthcare

New Zealand's Luxon faces lawmakers as leadership speculation mounts

Dairy production still below national demand

Outer islands next on rugby agenda

FIU lacks outcomes for cases

Government backs TVET jobs

Breastfeeding shapes lifelong health

Tui Vuda, a chief of the people

Court clears FICAC charge change

Parkour helps Singapore's elderly boost agility, strength

Major treat for football fans this weekend

Syria sentences absent Bashar al-Assad to death

Fiji, PETRONAS explore fuel security

LTA warns public against scam messages

NFA clarifies no call for Nasasa fire

Digital push faces cyber threat

Four crew, two rescuers killed in Red Sea attack

M-PAiSA eyes top Fintech prize

Dogs can distinguish between emotions

Colombia quake death toll tops 250

Police struggle to track crime money

Versatility of Kirikiti Biu stands out

Terror financing risk low