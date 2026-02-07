Police Blue claims Savusavu 7s title

Police Blue claimed the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s title this afternoon after defeating Kava Vacalea 22–5 at Ganilau Park.

Head coach Samu Bola credited the victory to divine guidance, saying the team’s success was built on faith and belief.

He said he had challenged his players to approach every match as if it were a final, a mindset that paid off throughout the tournament.

Bola also praised the Kava Vacalea side for pushing his team and providing strong competition.

“We also want to dedicate the win to all their fellow officers around the country who are currently in the field serving the public. The boys worked very hard for this win and they did it for you.”

He dedicated the win to the families of his players, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

