PNG youngster make waves at championship

[Source: TVWAN Online/ Facebook]

Competing against many veteran players from different countries at the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva over the week was Papua New Guinea’s 12-year-old Sarah Pepena.

Since picking up the dart at just five years old, this youngster has gone on to work her way into the top 16 players in PNG.

Pepena is part of the PNG Women’s Darts side, where she was the youngest player to compete, making her national debut.

Article continues after advertisement

Players from other countries were shocked to see such a young player playing among veterans, with many often stopping to take pictures with Pepena.

“First it was like a bit scary, but then like I got used to it. I was really nervous, I couldn’t control my pressure. I feel really proud of myself. Well, my dream to go represent my country and play at the next world cup in South Korea.”

She says the championship has been an eye-opening experience for her, and she aims to compete at more international tournaments in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the play-offs for the championship will be held today at the Metro Events Centre in Suva, and you can watch all the action live and exclusively on FBC Sports.