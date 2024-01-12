PM Rabuka reopens two sporting facilities

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has officially reopened the refurbished National Hockey Centre and Damodar City Aquatic Centre this afternoon in Laucala Bay.

The two sporting venues have been under renovation for the past 13 months.

Rabuka acknowledged the assistance of the People’s Republic of China in the renovation of the two facilities.

The Prime Minister says the revamped facilities transcend their physical structures, as it also represents the shared history and steadfast dedication that exists between Fiji and China.

Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Gilbert Vakalalabure says the council is committed to leveraging the power of sports, through the provision of top-class facilities and the renovation of the Aquatic Centre and the Hockey Centre is just an example.

He adds they are looking at fostering stronger relations with the people of the Republic of China in terms of developing more sporting facilities around the country.

Vakalalabure also acknowledged Chinese Ambassador Zhou Zian for the work done by the China Aid, which means that Fiji is able to host the 2031 Pacific Games.



[Chinese Ambassador Zhou Zian]

The two venues will be opened to the general public from tomorrow.