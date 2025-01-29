Perth 7s one to remember for Narain

[ FilePhoto ]

Rugby commentator, Satish Narain is labelling his experience at the recent HSBC Perth 7s tournament as one of the highlights of his career.

Narain was approached by former All Blacks great and international commentator Karl Te Nana where he was offered an opportunity to commentate at the Perth 7s.

He adds that rubbing shoulders with some of the best commentators in the world was an eye opening experience for him.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know I think it was wonderful, international level at the World 7s Series, it’s just out of this world. The experience that I gained, just learning the structure of how things are done on the international scene and everything around it, everything was done so professionally.”

If given the chance to commentate at another international tournament, Narain says he will gladly put his hands up and represent his nation.

He adds that commentary isn’t easy as it seems, as it involves a lot of research and investigation on different players and teams.

However, it is a career path he would encourage young people to pursue.