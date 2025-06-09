PacificAus Sports launches new netball tournament

Fiji Baby Pearls [PHOTO: NETBALL FIJI]

Netball Australia, in partnership with the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports, will be introducing a new tournament for Pacific Island country for late next year.

Called the PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge, this stand-alone tournament marks an important milestone for Pacific netball, as it will be the first national competition created specifically for Pacific-based players.

Netball Fiji president RubyAnn Sorovaki said the tournament will give players more opportunities to gain valuable game experience.

“With a high percentage of our athletes being locally based, a competition like this lifts opportunity for a wider cross section of athletes to participate both in our pathway and become possible squad members.”

The PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge will be held from November 23 to 28 next year at Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

