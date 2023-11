[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji women’s volleyball team won 3 sets to 1 against Samoa in their second pool match today.

It was a close match with Fiji securing the first two sets at 31-29 and 25-21.

Although Samoa rallied to take the 3rd set, Fiji bounced back to claim victory.

Currently, Fiji has one win and one loss.

They will face Tuvalu next in their last pool game tomorrow.