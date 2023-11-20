Wins for Fiji Nines

Both Team Fiji women’s and men’s rugby league 9s teams recorded impressive wins in their first matches at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The Fiji Women’s Rugby League 9s team have won their first game against Samoa 22-10.

Grace Waqa, Asenaca Diranuve, captain Salote Suka scored in the first half plus a successful conversion from Kini Salote.

Fiji scored another two tries in the second half from Ateca Naucevaceva and Diranuve getting her second.

The men’s team walloped Tonga 20-nil in a one sided affair.

Tonga didn’t even threaten the Fiji defensive line as they looked ordinary throughout the contest.

