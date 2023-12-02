Both Team Fiji women’s and men’s 3×3 basketball sides lost in the Pacific Games finals in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Our men’s went down 18-19 to a determined Guam outfit.

Guam gave their all in trying to secure a gold after losing to Fiji last week in the five a side.

Player, Josh Fox says he is proud of how the players took the game down to the wire.

“Shots that we’re making in earlier matches didn’t fall for us today. And they played hard. Just the lapse that the last second was on me. Gave up a layup. I gave them the lead, so the loss falls on me. But the boys played really hard and really well.”

The women’s team secured silver after going down 7-11 to Tahiti this afternoon.

It was a great final but Tahiti proved to be more hungry for the win.

Team Fiji missed out on a lot of opportunities giving more chances to Tahiti.

Tahiti did not back down regardless of the strength shown by the Fijian girls.

Meanwhile, in the mix touch rugby, the Fijians won bronze defeating Cook Islands 12-5.