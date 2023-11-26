Tewa ready for baptism of fire

Sprinter Waiseka Tewa

National sprinter Waisake Tewa is raring to run on the track at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Tewa will be competing against the region’s best in the men’s 100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100 meters relay and 4×400 meters relay events.

He says it will be a daunting task, given that it is his first representative outing, but he is ready for the challenge and try to emulate the success of his mentor and former Pacific sprint king, Banuve Tabakaucoro.

“It will be very challenging for me to challenge for the Pacific Games that Banuve was running for in the 100 and 200 meters.”

The former Nakasi High School student is part of the 27-member athletics squad that will be in action from tomorrow.

Some of our athletes will be participating tomorrow in the 100 meters, 800 meters, 4×400 meters relay heat events, women’s shot put and men’s javelin throw.