Sorby aims for podium finish

Peter Sorby

National indoor volleyball rep Peter Sorby is enjoying the experience of representing the country at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The 24-year-old says the opportunity has provided him a chance to travel on an airplane for the first time as well as play in a fully-fledged regional competition.

Sorby, who plays at middle blocker says while he is enjoying the experience off the court, he is equally focused on ensuring he plays his part on the court.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our main goal here is to reach that podium, a podium finish and try and get the gold medal. This is my first time playing at international level, where we really don’t know our opponents so you just have to adapt on the court when we’re playing at its been a challenging experience.”

Sorby aspires to make this the first of many appearances, aiming to establish himself in the sport, and cites veteran teammate Qilu Elliot as an inspiration.

Meanwhile the men’s volleyball team will take on New Caledonia in the semifinal at 6pm today.