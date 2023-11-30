Second gold for Vateitei

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Elenoa Vateitei has won her second gold medal at the 2023 Pacific Games.

She finished well ahead of her competition in the V1 16km marathon event.

This is her third medal at the games, after winning gold in the V1 500 meters final and a bronze medal in the V12 500 meters final earlier this week.

Fellow paddler Goleanavanua Lesuma is about to compete in the men’s 16km marathon this afternoon.



