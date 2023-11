[Source: Team Fiji]

Fiji now have two gold medals at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Our women’s para table tennis has secured gold in the teams competition.

Mere Roden, Akanisi Latu and Laniana Serukalou were in action for Fiji.

They defeated hosts Solomon Islands 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s table tennis team lost in the semi final.

They will now meet Papua New Guinea later today in the bronze medal playoff.