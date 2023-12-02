Rainibogi is Pacific Games best

Team Fiji weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi is the 2023 Pacific Games best male athlete.

Team Fiji weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi is the 2023 Pacific Games best male athlete.

The announcement was made at the closing ceremony at Honiara’s national stadium.

Rainibogi won three gold medals in weightlifting for Team Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He was Team Fiji’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

The best female athlete award went to Solomon Islands weightlifter Jenly Wini who also won three gold.

Fiji finished sixth at the Games with 21 gold, 30 silver and 40 bronze medals.