Please forgive us: Dakuitoga

Fiji rugby league Nines coach Vula Dakuitoga believes they didn’t take their chances against Samoa in the Pacific Games final in Honiara, Solomon Islands last night.

Our team failed to defend their gold medal going down 8-nil in the final.

Despite a great game, there were some ugly scenes at the end of the match with some punches thrown.

However, both sides came together and settled their differences with the two captain’s apologizing on behalf of their teams.

Team coach Dakuitoga says they didn’t get what they were after and are sorry.

“To all the people back home, on behalf of the boys, the management, I just want to say I’m sorry, please forgive us we know that everybody wanted to win but unfortunately the one who took his chances will always win, we didn’t and we lost.”

The women’s Nines won bronze after beating Samoa 4-0.

Team Fiji is now 13th on the medal table after day three with 1 gold, 6 silver and four bronze medals.

New Caledonia who is still at the top of the table now have 22 gold,18 silver and 21 bronze.

Australia is second 21 gold, 13 silver and 6 bronze while Samoa had moved to third after collecting 10 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.