Men’s volleyball calls it a day

The Fiji men’s indoor volleyball team ended their campaign, losing three straight sets to New Caledonia in the quarter-finals.

From the start, mistakes and basic errors plagued their performance, making it challenging to find a way through.

Coach Tevita Lewetuitovo noted that once they made the first mistake, it persisted throughout the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Unfortunately, these errors persisted until the final whistle.

Now, the team plans to support other Team Fiji sports before departing on Saturday.