Mammoth task for Fiji football

The Team Fiji men’s football side faces a daunting task in their quest for a place in the Pacific Games final this weekend.

Fiji will face hosts the Solomon Islands in the semi-final this afternoon.

The Rob Sherman-coached side will not only meet a classy Solomon’s outfit, but also a raucious home crowd, determined to cheer their side to victory.

Fiji will face the Solomons at 4pm.



Amini Saratibau (left)

In other sports on Day 8 of the Games, Jone Davule and Amini Saratibau will feature in today’s bouts in the 60kg and 80kg bouts respectively after their convincing wins yesterday.

The Fiji Pearls will look to build on their dominant performance from yesterday when they face Samoa at 5:30pm.

The men’s and women’s Va’a will feature in the heats of the V6 1500 meters and 500 meters heats from 1pm.

Round-robin games continue for our men’s and women’s touch rugby teams today.

Our men’s powerlifting team will also be flexing their muscles today, where 8 gold medals are on offer, while 10 gold medals will be up for grabs im athletics.