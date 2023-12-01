Late comeback secures Fiji a bronze

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]
The Fiji men’s football side staged a brave comeback to beat Vanuatu 4-2 and clinch the bronze medal in the 2023 Pacific Games.
The Rob Sherman-coached side trailed Vanuatu 2-1 at halftime despite Thomas Dunn scoring the opening goal in the 21st minute.
Vanuatu’s Azariah Soroman had scored a brace in the first spell.
Thomas Dunn equalized for Fiji before Nabil Begg and Merril Nand extended the lead and secured the win.
