Late comeback secures Fiji a bronze

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji men’s football side staged a brave comeback to beat Vanuatu 4-2 and clinch the bronze medal in the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Rob Sherman-coached side trailed Vanuatu 2-1 at halftime despite Thomas Dunn scoring the opening goal in the 21st minute.

Vanuatu’s Azariah Soroman had scored a brace in the first spell.

Thomas Dunn equalized for Fiji before Nabil Begg and Merril Nand extended the lead and secured the win.