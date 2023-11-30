Karan to miss 1500m final

Team Fiji athletics golden boy Yeshnil Karan will not race in the men’s 1500 meters final tonight at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The 22-year-old was a clear favourite for the event, as he is a 1500 meters specialist.

FBC Sports understands that Karan has been rested from the event and will instead focus on the men’s 3000 steeplechase event tomorrow, where he will run alongside Evueli Toia.

Meanwhile Team Fiji’s Don Younger won the men’s triathlon B final this morning.

In the women’s triathlon final, Katie Pattie finished 5th, while Jonalese Vatubua and Charice Kwong settled for 7th and 8th place respectively.

The Fiji mixed touch rugby team beat Samoa 9-7 in their first round match this morning.