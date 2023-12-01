Karan can be the greatest: Maharaj

Team Fiji long distance champion Yeshnil Karan [left] with Atma Maharaj

Team Fiji long distance champion Yeshnil Karan needs all the support according to his coach Atma Maharaj.

The well-known Fiji sports administrator has been looking after Karan in Australia.

Karan who ran 10,000 meters on the tracks for the first time on Monday could’ve done better says Maharaj.

On Wednesday the former Tavua College student clocked 15:1:89 seconds in the 5000 meters which is his second fastest time ever.

Maharaj says Karan has what it takes to be better and become Fiji’s best.

“Let me say this, Yeshnil Karan has got the capability of being Fiji’s all-time best distance runner ever but he needs the right level of support, at the moment we’re doing what we can, obviously if he’s going to be able to make it to where he’s capable of even like now then he needs to have the right level of support.”

Yeshnil Karan didn’t run in the 1500 meters last night and will be in action in the 3000m steeplechase today.