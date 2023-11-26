Fiji raises hand for 2031 Pacific Games

FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa

FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa confirms that they have expressed their interest to host the 2031 Pacific Games in Fiji.

This was expressed during the Pacific Games Council Assembly in Honiara, Solomon Islands today.

Also expressing their interest are Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Vanuatu, Guam and American Samoa.

The bidders have all either hosted a Mini-Games or Pacific Games.

Lenoa says now that they’ve shown their interest, they’ll have to work closely with the Government of the day, Opposition and the Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding Fiji’s bid.

The five countries will now await a communication from the Pacific Games Council for the next process.