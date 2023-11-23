Fiji 7s off to a good start

The Team Fiji 7s embarked on their campaign with a dominant 55-0 triumph over American Samoa.

They managed to put one down after another in the first five minutes and led 22-0 at the break.

Bolstered by a stronger second-half performance, the players acknowledged the need to approach each game as if it were their last, breezing through the competition and seizing every opportunity.

Waisea Lewabuka, Suliano Volivoli, Alusio Rauto, and Netava Koroisau (who scored a double), along with Sakiusa Siqila and Ioane Raturaciri, contributed to the impressive tally of tries.

The team now looks ahead to their next challenge against Kiribati at 3 pm Fiji time tomorrow.