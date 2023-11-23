Cousins accomplish clean sweep plan

Turning dreams and plans into reality at the Pacific Games is the happiest moment for any person.

Team Fiji swimmer, David Young, fondly known as Tolu by his peers says he had planned to make a clean sweep with his cousin, Hansel McCaig.

McCaig won the gold medal while Young settled for the silver medal in the 50m free style event last night.

Article continues after advertisement

Young adds says this was a dream come true for the duo.

“My other team mate, Hansel McCaig is my cousin. We both had a plan to clean sweep which we achieved. I didn’t drop time, however I’m still happy with the results.”

Young also took part in the relay event and scooped a silver medal.

He has dedicated all his achievements at the Pacific Games to his parents.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games