Chute competes, Wini wins first gold for hosts

It was a baptism of fire for young Team Fiji weightlifter Elizabeth Chute after competing with the Pacific’s best Jenly Wini of the Solomon Islands.

Chute managed 63kg in the snatch while the Solomons golden girl and flag bearer lifted 80kg.

It’s the first Pacific Games for the 16-year-old as she competed with experienced athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

The crowd erupted in celebration after Wini was confirmed the winner, securing her country’s first medal with a gold.



Jenly Wini

Wini is expected to secure three gold for the happy isles in the women’s 55kg category.

Meanwhile, our women’s table tennis team defeated Solomon Islands 5-0 in the first round robin match.



[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Click Here for more on Pacific Games