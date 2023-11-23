Bronze for Tavanavanua, Cikamatana gold

Makare Tavanavanua [right] won bronze while Eileen Cikamatana [middle] won gold [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji weightlifting has won their first medal at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Makare Tavanavanua won bronze in the women’s 81kg category.

Former Fiji weightlifter and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Eileen Cikamatana finished first in the group.

Cikamatana took home the gold medal for Australia.



Makare Tavanavanua [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji now have 2 gold, 7 silver and five bronze medals.

