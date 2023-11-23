Athletics raring to take the track: Lagi

[Photo: Supplied]

Athletics Fiji will field a young but determined squad at the Pacific Games this year.

The athletics body’s Vice President, Joji Lagi is confident the side will do their best in the Solomon Islands.

Lagi says that 90 percent of the squad is made up of school students.

“We have a very young, inexperienced team that we are sending to the Pacific games. In athletics, we always count on who we send, even though we may be young and inexperienced.”

Lagi says that this Pacific Games will also serve as a great exposure for ahead of the Oceania Championships in Suva next year.

Meanwhile the national athletics squad will leave for the Solomon Islands on Saturday.

