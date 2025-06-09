Ooms labels V6 Regatta Sprints a success

Fiji Outrigger successfully hosted their first V6 Regatta Sprints of the year yesterday at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi.

President Loretta Ooms said the tournament came at an ideal time, offering paddlers valuable race experience and strong competition as they prepare for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this month.

The event featured paddlers from both the western and central divisions.

“So we have our first V6 sprint regatta today, so clubs from Suva have come; they left very early this morning. So we have regattas every month, and this is the first V6 regatta.”

She also mentioned that one of the biggest challenges they face in hosting such tournaments or even conducting training programs for those interested in the sport is funding.

From renting out venues and boats for their competition, raising funds for this continues to be a challenge.

But she says they are thankful to their sponsors, families, and supporters who have been stepping up, allowing them to host their tournaments.

