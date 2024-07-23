Miller backs Fiji 7s side

Albert Miller [File Photo]

Three-time Olympian Albert Miller remains adamant that the Team Fiji national men’s team will be able to defend their gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

The Athletics Fiji coach says that while there may be doubts amongst fans across the country, he believes that 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has assembled an impressive side to win gold for the third time.

However, he says Fiji is sure to face some real competition at the Olympics, with smaller teams stamping their mark on the 7s turf throughout the HSBC 7s Series earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Miller says this makes the quest to win their third medal a tougher one, which they will have to earn over the weekend as the 7s competition gets started.

“Just because they’ve won it twice, doesn’t mean they will win it again. I think they have to earn it and we all know that. We know that the small minor teams who never used to beat Fiji are now really giving Fiji a really hard time. I am confident they will be in the top three, and if they win the gold medal again, that will be a big celebration. But you know, nothing is guaranteed.”

The Jerry Tuwai-captained side faces Uruguay in their opening match on Thursday at 3 am, before taking on USA at 6.30 am.

They then play their final pool game against France on Friday at 1.30 am.