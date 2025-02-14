No booze in 2034 World Cup, LGBTQ fans welcome

[ Source : Reuters ]

Saudi Arabia will uphold its current ban on alcohol during the 2034 World Cup, Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, the host country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom said.

Global football governing body FIFA officially announced Saudi as hosts of the 2034 World Cup in December.

The kingdom banned alcohol, which is prohibited for observant Muslims, in 1952.

It was not sold at stadiums in neighbouring Qatar, where drinking in public is illegal, during the 2022 tournament but beer was available at designated fan zones and in some hotels.

Khalid bin Bandar said that plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100 percent necessary and if you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment they don’t have alcohol during the 2034 tournament.