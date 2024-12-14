Nine-year-old joins Taekwondo to fight bullies

Kesaia Sivou

Nine-year-old Kesaia Sivou, a student at Suva Primary School, took up Taekwondo in 2022 as a way to stand up to bullies and protect herself.

At just seven years old, she joined RT Xtreme TaeKwonDo, determined to build the strength and confidence to not only defend herself but also support her loved ones.

Balancing Taekwondo with schoolwork and household chores has been no easy feat for Kesaia.

Yet, with encouragement from her parents and coaches, she has learned to believe in herself and push forward.

“When I was in class two, I was the shortest one in my class. One time, a classmate asked me why I was so short. I told him, ‘God just made me like that.’ My mum decided to enroll me in Taekwondo. Later, when a boy tried to bother me again and even tried to punch me, I dodged him and kicked him.”

Through her training, she has not only gained skills but also a strong sense of self-worth, proving that even the smallest fighters can make the biggest impact.

Now, she’s setting her sights on an even bigger goal which is to represent Fiji on the international stage one day.